Mozambique: Traffic along main north-south road interrupted – Watch

Traffic along Mozambique’s main north-south highway has been interrupted by the rise of the Muare river in the central province of Sofala.

According to a report on Radio Mozambique, the river burst its banks on Sunday afternoon, at the boundary between Machanga and Chibabava districts,

The Sofala delegate of the National Roads Administration (ANE), Egidio Morais, told the Radio that the river had inundated about five kilometres of the road. The ANE has banned all attempts to drive along the flooded road.

Further south, the bridge at Mazambanine in Boane district, which links the town of Boane to the water treatment station on the Umbeluzi river, has submerged .

According to the National Water Resource Management Directorate (DNGRH), this is because of an increase in the discharges from the Pequenos Libombos dam on the Umbeluzi. The dam increased its discharges from 35 to 50 cubic metres a second on Sunday, and to 120 cubic metres a second on Monday.

The DNGRH said the discharges are essential to create space in the dam reservoir to accommodate further inflows from upstream, including from Eswatini.

Flood alerts have also been issued for the basins of the Save, the Limpopo and the Incomati rivers.

