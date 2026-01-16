Mozambique: Tractor carrying passengers swept away by waters at Matola river drift

A tractor used to transport passengers between Malhampsene and Mulotana overturned yesterday evening after being swept away by the current at the Matola River drift. There are no reports of fatalities, only an unspecified number of people injured.

The incident occurred around 7 pm, with passengers carried away by the current, causing the crossing between the two points to be interrupted.

According to a local resident who had just crossed the area in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, the water level at the site reached chest height, and he decided not to attempt crossing again while the situation persists.

He explained that the tractor was carrying more than 25 people and that at the time of the accident, the Public Rescue Service was not present and visibility was already reduced.

Residents and regular users of the crossing describe the situation as delicate, highlighting the difficulties in mobility.

The equipment was recently introduced to support the crossing of people travelling between Matola city and the Boane district.







Source: Notícias