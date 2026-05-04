Mozambique: TRAC accelerates restoration of lighting on the N4

TRAC, the concessionaire of National Road number four (N4), is increasing, starting this week, work to restore lighting along the road, with an emphasis on the section between the Maputo Tollgate and the start of the concession in the country’s capital.

To this effect, a batch of equipment, including poles, electrical cables, and lamps, arrived in the country last week, with the unloading of more equipment scheduled for today.

Fenias Mazive, TRAC director in Mozambique, told the press today that about 85 percent of the lighting destroyed during the demonstrations that occurred in the country had already been restored by the company, with the work expected to gain new momentum with the reinforcement of a new contractor.

The source recalled that, during last year’s demonstrations, TRAC suffered heavy damage to its infrastructure, mainly in the lighting system and at the level of the pavement and other equipment essential to the operation.

Source: Notícias