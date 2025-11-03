Mozambique Tourism Summit showcases country as important destination

Mozambique’s Economy Minister, Basílio Muhate, said on Sunday that the international tourism conference, which kicks off this Monday in Inhambane province, will showcase the country as an important tourist destination.

“As well as being a government event, it is an event for Mozambique, for Mozambican investors, where we can start a patriotic endeavour to show our country as an important destination for tourism in the world,” said Muhate, who was speaking about the preparations for the first Mozambique Tourism Summit.

The two-day Mozambique Tourism Summit in Vilankulos, which President Daniel Chapo will open, is expected to attract more than 300 international guests to the southern city, known as the capital of Mozambican tourism.

For the Minister of the Economy, the presence of various figures in the province will help attract investment in the hotel sector and related services.

“We have a huge avalanche of people, operators, entrepreneurs and investors here in this district and in this municipality. So this alone generates revenue, generates economies of scale, generates employment,” said Muhate.

Mozambique’s revenue from foreign tourists exceeded 200 million euros in 2024, but the government expects to reach €360 million in 2029, with the sector’s contribution increasing to 6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to previous government information.

“Attracting major international events, positioning the country as an attractive destination for business and event tourism and other investments”, and “promoting tourism marketing mechanisms, with a strong focus on the digital component” are some of the priorities defined by the government for the sector in the Government’s Five-Year Programme (PQG) 2025-2029.

This is the first PQG of the government led by President Daniel Chapo, a document that has since been approved by parliament and which points out that the volume of revenue from international tourism totalled more than $221.2 million (€191.5 million) in 2024, with a target of $391.9 million (€339.6 million) in 2029.

According to government forecasts, tourism’s contribution to GDP should rise from 4.02% in 2024 to 6.0% in 2029, at the end of this PQG, with the number of workers employed in the sector growing from 14,603 to 22,115 over the same period.