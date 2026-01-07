Mozambique tourism earns €22.7 million during festive period

A total of 311,740 tourists visited Mozambique during the festive period, generating revenue of 1.7 billion meticais (€22.7 million), according to a preliminary assessment released by the Ministry of the Economy.

“In the tourism sector, the country hosted 311,740 guests, around 2.3% above what had been forecast, generating approximately 1.7 billion meticais in revenue,” said Joel Nhassengo, national director of Trade and Service Provision at the Ministry of the Economy, when presenting the preliminary balance for the festive season.

According to Nhassengo, during the festive period, from Dec. 15, a total of 199 New Year events were held nationwide, attracting 160,218 participants, mainly in coastal tourist destinations, where occupancy rates at tourist resorts ranged between 33% and 100%.

He said the festive period was marked by high population mobility and an intensification of economic activity, with the government ensuring price stability and the availability of services and products.

“Overall, the festive period took place calmly and with normal economic functioning. Some isolated incidents were recorded, mainly linked to increased road and cross-border traffic and pressure on certain services, and these situations were promptly addressed by the competent authorities through coordinated responses,” Nhassengo said, adding that continuity in service provision was ensured across the country.

The Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA), which represents the private sector, highlighted growth in tourism and trade during the period and praised the role of security forces in ensuring the smooth movement of people and goods.

“The tourism results were encouraging, as they were driven by strong demand for destinations associated with sun-and-beach establishments as well as safari, cultural and nature tourism, which represent the largest share of tourism demand during this period,” said Vasco Manhiça, from the CTA’s tourism portfolio, noting that tourism establishments in cities recorded a decline in demand compared with those in coastal areas.

Business owners said tourism figures rose again during the festive period, reversing the previous year’s trend, when the sector was affected by post-election protests while still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Mozambique’s National Inspection of Economic Activities (INAE) suspended at least 93 economic and commercial establishments, particularly restaurants and beverage outlets, for failing to comply with hygiene, safety and cleanliness standards.

According to INAE’s preliminary balance covering the period from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, more than 54,900 units of various expired and poorly stored products were destroyed. The authority also received 312 complaints related to various irregularities during the same period, while monitoring 4,417 economic units and carrying out awareness-raising activities with at least 2,012 establishments on safety and hygiene measures.

“With regard to the monitoring of wholesale alcoholic beverage establishments, we currently have around 5,400 boxes of spirits seized and awaiting the subsequent steps for their destruction,” said Abel Bilal, INAE’s director of operations.





Source: Lusa