Mozambique: Tourism attracted US$1.1 billion investment over five years

Mozambique’s tourism sector attracted more than US$1.1 billion (€954 million) in investments over five years, said yesterday the vice-president of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA), Onório Manuel.

“From 2018 to 2022, the sector attracted more than US$1.1 billion, making it the third largest investment-receiving sector in the country,” said Onório Manuel, speaking at the opening of the first Mozambique Tourism Summit, held in Vilanculos, Inhambane province.

Onório Manuel added that these figures demonstrate that tourism is much more than leisure; it is a lever for economic development and the creation of decent employment for communities.

According to the CTA official, between 2016 and 2019 Mozambique received an average of about two million tourists annually, a factor that helped tourism account for 4.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 32% of services exports.

For the association of Mozambican businesspeople, public-private partnerships are the ideal engine to transform and energise Mozambique’s tourism sector, mobilising resources for infrastructure, quality professional training, and air and road connectivity.

“The private sector is ready to do its part: to invest, innovate and collaborate, and it is essential that public policies and financial instruments are aligned with this common ambition,” Onório Manuel said.

The private sector also advocates the digitalisation of the tourism experience in Mozambique, in a process that should include online promotion, electronic bookings, smart marketing, and even integrated destination management, he added.

Mozambique’s revenues from foreign tourists exceeded €200 million in 2024, but the government expects to reach €360 million by 2029, with the sector’s contribution increasing to 6% of GDP, according to previous government information.

“Attracting major international events, positioning the country as an attractive destination for business tourism, events and other investments,” and “promoting tourism marketing mechanisms, with a strong focus on the digital component” are among the priorities defined by the government for the sector in the Government’s Five-Year Programme 2025–2029.