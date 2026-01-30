Mozambique: TotalEnergies disburses 3.1 million dollars to mitigate flood damages

The French oil and gas company, Total Energies, which heads the Mozambique LNG Project, located in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, has donated 200 million meticais (about 3.1 US million dollars) to mitigate the impact of the floods that have engulfed much of southern and central Mozambique.

This was announced by TotalEnergies’ CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, during the relaunch ceremony of the Mozambique LNG project, which took place on Thursday on the Afungi peninsula, Palma district, Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.

The LNG project, which is budgeted at about 20 billion dollars, was forced to halt operations in 2021 following a major terrorist attack against Palma town. However, now the company is preparing to resume the project, as the security conditions have improved.

Pouyanné expressed his full solidarity with the Mozambican people for facing very difficult times, especially in the southern provinces of Gaza, Maputo and Sofala.

“We have mobilized some support during this difficult period, and I am happy to tell you and announce today an additional aid worth 200 million meticais to help deal with the humanitarian emergencies,” he stated.

The floods that occurred this month have so far resulted in 12 deaths, 45 injuries and four missing persons, affecting a total of 692,522 people, corresponding to 151,962 families.

According to the Government data, 771 houses were completely destroyed, 3,447 partially destroyed, 229 health units and 1,336.5 kilometers of damaged roads. The Government estimated that the strategic lines of the Reconstruction Plan for infrastructure destroyed by floods are preliminarily budgeted at approximately 644 million dollars.

Nearly 36,000 people have been affected by the floods, and approximately 64,000 hectares of agricultural land have been lost in the last 20 days in Maputo province.

Source: AIM