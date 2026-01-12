Mozambique: Torrential rains put half a million at risk

Torrential rains and the associated flooding could affect half a million people in the southern Mozambican provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane.

An extraordinary technical meeting of the Emergency Operational Centre (CENOE) launched this warning on Friday.

Data presented by Acacio Tembe, of the National Meteorological Institute (INAM), indicate that all models show that, in the three southern provinces, rainfall will exceed 100 millimetres in 24 hours, as from the early morning of 10 January.

Indeed, Maputo residents woke up on Saturday morning to heavy rains beating on their roofs, and streets turned into streams or rivers.

Tembe warned that the worst situation might occur in Inhambane where torrential rain began on Friday morning and is expected to persist until mid-January.

“The scenarios indicate rainfall concentrated in the coastal strip, which could reach accumulated amounts of 500 millimetres during a period when the system of low pressure remains semi-stationary. This poses a serious risk of localised flooding and soil erosion”, said Tembe.

The meteorological models point to heavy rains in Gaza as from Saturday, in both the coastal zones and the interior. Rivers in the province could burst their banks, making roads impassable.

According to INAM, the continual rain and the saturation of the soils increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, and in urban areas.

The chairperson of the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), Luisa Meque, told reporters that the three provinces “are in operational readiness”, with equipment (such as boats) positioned to respond to any emergencies.

“We have listened to the weather forecasts from INAM and from the National Directorate of Water Resources, which point to rainfall ranging from normal to above normal in the southern provinces”, said Meque.

The Mozambican rainy season begins in October, and Meque said that, since the start of October, thunderstorms, flooding and lightning discharges have caused 92 deaths throughout the country, particularly in the central and northern provinces.

Meque called for “permanent vigilance” and the adoption of preventive measures by communities.

The Southern Regional Water Board (ARA-Sul) has warned that the Inhanombe and Mutamba rivers, in Inhambane province, are likely to burst their banks in the next few hours.

The most alarming situation is in Homoine district, where the Inhanombe river has been measured at 5.44 metres. The flood alert level here is just 4.5 metres.

ARA-Sul has warned the public not to attempt to cross the swollen rivers, and to remove property (such as pumps) from flood-prone areas.

Source: AIM