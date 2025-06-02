Mozambique tops the list of 10 countries responsible for 80% airline funds blocked from repatriation by governments – IATA

Mozambique has climbed up to the top of blocked funds countries, withholding $205 million from airlines, compared with $127 million in October 2024, IATA reported yesterday.

IATA reported (01-Jun-2025) US$1.3 billion in airline funds were blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of Apr-2025, an improvement of 25% compared with the US$1.7 billion reported as of Oct-2024. Africa and the Middle East accounted for USD1.1 billion, or 85% of blocked funds.

The following countries accounted for 80% of the blocked funds:

Mozambique: USD205 million, up from USD127 million as of Oct-2024;

XAF zone (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of the Congo): USD191 million;

Algeria: USD178 million;

Lebanon: USD142 million;

Bangladesh: USD92 million, down from USD196 million as of Oct-2024;

Angola: USD84 million;

Pakistan: USD83 million, down from USD311 million as of Oct-2024;

Eritrea: USD76 million;

Zimbabwe: USD68 million;

Ethiopia: USD44 million.

IATA Press Release

Date: 1 June 2025

$1.3 Billion in Airline Funds Blocked by Governmentsational Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that $1.3 billion in airline funds are blocked from repatriation by governments as of end April 2025. This is a significant amount, although it is an improvement of 25% compared with the $1.7 billion reported for October 2024.

IATA urged governments to remove all barriers preventing airlines from the timely repatriation of their revenues from ticket sales and other activities in accordance with international agreements and treaty obligations.

“Ensuring the timely repatriation of revenues is vital for airlines to cover dollar-denominated expenses and maintain their operations. Delays and denials violate bilateral agreements and increase exchange rate risks. Reliable access to revenues is critical for any business—particularly airlines which operate on very thin margins. Economies and jobs rely on international connectivity. Governments must realize that it is a challenge for airlines to maintain connectivity when revenue repatriation is denied or delayed,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General

10 countries are responsible for 80% of blocked Funds

10 countries account for 80% of the total blocked funds, amounting to $1.03 billion.

Country highlights

Pakistan and Bangladesh, previously in the top five blocked funds countries, have made notable progress in clearing their backlog to $83 million and $92 million, respectively (from $311 million and $196 million in October 2024, respectively).

Mozambique has climbed up to the top of blocked funds countries, withholding $205 million from airlines, compared with $127 million in October 2024.

The Africa and Middle East (AME) region accounts for 85% of total blocked funds, at $1.1 billion as of end April 2025.

The most significant improvement was noted in Bolivia, fully clearing its backlog that stood at $42 million at end October 2024.