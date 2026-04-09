Mozambique: Tobacco consumption causes annual economic losses of 11.7 billion meticais – 1.3% of GDP

Mozambique records annual economic losses estimated at 11.7 billion meticais (€156 million), equivalent to 1.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as a result of tobacco consumption, according to the government.

The figures are included in the explanatory memorandum of the bill approved yesterday, which establishes the legal framework for the control of tobacco and its derivatives. The proposal, currently under debate in the Mozambican parliament, states that tobacco use kills 9,400 Mozambicans each year, representing 3.5% of total deaths in the country, 73% of which occur among people under 70 years of age, with 14% being passive smokers.

The annual economic losses include 900 million meticais (€12 million) in health-related expenses and 10.8 billion meticais (€144 million) in indirect losses due to premature deaths, illness and smoking during working hours, according to the proposal, which cites data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Tobacco prevalence in Mozambique increases with age, the document notes, rising from 2.8% among those aged 15 to 24 to 16.1% among those aged 45 to 64.

“A reduction in forms of tobacco consumption among young adults may lead to a shift towards smokeless tobacco use. However, studies indicate that smokeless tobacco carries health risks equal to, and in some cases greater than, those of smoked tobacco, including cancers of the mouth, tongue, oesophagus and pancreas, as well as gum disease, tooth wear, increased blood pressure, and a higher risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases,” the document warns.

The government, through the Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs, today defended in parliament the approval of this legal instrument, stating that it will help control consumption and reduce social harm.

“A 64% reduction in tobacco consumption prevalence over 15 years could help save 53,400 lives, around 3,600 annually. In economic terms, it could prevent 35% of the losses expected from tobacco consumption over the next 15 years,” said Justice Minister Mateus Saíze.

The government approved the proposal earlier this year and has now submitted it to parliament to align national legislation on tobacco control with international legal instruments.

“The law aims to align national tobacco control legislation with international provisions, namely the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), with a view to promoting public health and protecting present and future generations from the devastating health, social, environmental and economic effects caused by tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke,” the government said at the time.

Previous data from Mozambique’s Ministry of Health indicated that around 13.7% of adults in the country consume tobacco, of whom 23% are men and 7.3% are women, while most young people in the country are exposed to second-hand smoke.

Source: Lusa