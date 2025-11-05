Mozambique to roll out 10-year residence visa for $5 million-plus investors

The Mozambican government announced this Tuesday that it will grant a ten-year residence visa to investors with capital from US$5 million to attract investment.

“We want (…) to direct the obtaining of tourism and business visas on arrival for African citizens, (…) within the framework of the free trade area [AfCFTA], and to revise investment visas with residence for ten years for investments from US$5 million,” announced the Mozambican President, Daniel Chapo.

For investments with capital from US$500,000, the revision will establish five years’ residence, President Chapo added, speaking at the first Mozambique Tourism Summit, held in the city of Vilanculos, Inhambane province.

Enhancing ease of travel

In parallel with this measure, Chapo said that the Government is creating a platform that should make the issuing of visas for tourism and investments in Mozambique more flexible, to ensure that “someone can, from their home and their phone, obtain the visa and proceed to Mozambique without any difficulty.”

The country will also control airline ticket fees to ensure accessibility and territorial equity, said the Head of State.

Daniel Chapo also announced yesterday that Mozambique will liberalise the introduction of private, domestic and international flights to “boost connectivity and elite tourism.”

Special Golf Tourism Zone

“We want to declare Inhambane as the first Special Golf Tourism Zone [in Mozambique], with hubs in Vilanculos, Tofo and Barra,” said Chapo.

The President noted that these measures should be implemented seamlessly, involving everyone from those who welcome visitors in Mozambique to the traffic police, to ensure a calm and welcoming environment for tourists.

O Governo vai impor limites máximos das tarifas de passagens aéreas, para dinamizar o turismo doméstico e internacional, bem como criar uma plataforma digital para aquisição de visto de viagens.#Mocambique #StvNotícias #GrupoSoico

At this first Mozambique Tourism Summit, the Government chose the city of Vilanculos as the country’s tourism capital.

Vilanculos should also host the second Mozambique Tourism Summit, scheduled for October or November next year.