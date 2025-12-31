Mozambique to register 221,000 young people for military service – Watch

Mozambique’s government expects to register 221,141 young people for Compulsory Military Service in 2026, a process that will begin nationwide on 2 January, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.

“For 2026, the goal is to register 221,141 young people of both sexes,” said Jorge Delfim Leonel, national director of Human Resources at the Mozambican Ministry of Defence, at a press conference in Maputo.

To meet the target, 1,499 fixed registration posts and 131 mobile posts have been set up across the country, with registrations taking place at district administrations, local authorities, administrative posts, provincial recruitment and mobilisation centres, and other public administration bodies.

“Young people interested in voluntarily joining the Mozambican Armed Defence Forces (FADM) or the Civic Service may apply by submitting a request to the Minister of National Defence, in accordance with the terms of the military service law. The Ministry commends these youths’ willingness and readiness to defend their country,” he said.

The Ministry of Defence will also carry out military recruitment at Mozambique’s diplomatic and consular missions for citizens living abroad.

The census targets all Mozambican citizens, of both sexes, residing in the country and abroad, born in 2008, and those who have not previously participated, provided they are not over 35 years of age.

The exercise is carried out at the beginning of each year. It does not automatically imply incorporation into the SMO, as entry is subject to aptitude tests and the annual number of places available in the Mozambican Armed Defence Forces (FADM).

Source: Lusa