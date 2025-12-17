Mozambique to limit imports of bottled water, pasta, flour, cement, tiles and salt

Mozambique will limit the quantity of imported bottled mineral water, pasta, flour, salt and other products to save foreign currency and stimulate the national industry, the government announced on Tuesday.

Following the weekly Council of Ministers session in Maputo, the government approved a decree establishing rules on products subject to “temporary quantitative import restrictions.”

The measure aims to “safeguard Mozambique’s external position and ensure the priority allocation of foreign currency for the import of essential goods and services, as well as to make the emerging Mozambican industry more competitive,” said Council of Ministers spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa.

Speaking to the press at the end of the cabinet meeting, without detailing the duration, quantities or start date of these restrictions, the spokesperson added that the “import restrictions include products such as bottled mineral water, pasta, Portland cement, maize flour, tiles and salt.”

“This decision also aims to promote national production and encourage domestic manufacturing to replace non-essential imports,” Impissa said.

The government expects this measure to “contribute to safeguarding Mozambique’s macroeconomic stability, ensure more efficient use of foreign currency and protect access to essential goods and services,” he added.

The newly approved decree will also “stimulate national production and strengthen the domestic productive base, promote competitive import substitution, and increase production and consumption of national products,” stated Inocêncio Impissa.

The government spokesperson further said the measure aligns with an “economic policy compatible with the principles of proportionality, temporality and non-discrimination as provided for in multilateral obligations.”

Source: Lusa