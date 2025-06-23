Mozambique to have a State Inspector General, reporting directly to the President

The President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, announced on Sunday that the creation of a State Inspector General position was underway, to “unravel” barriers to development and deal with corruption in the country’s public sector.

“We currently have several inspectorates at the State level and we are working on creating an inspection position at the Presidency level, where we will have a State Inspector General […]. We have already started doing this work,” Daniel Chapo declared at a press conference in Maputo.

For the head of state, the main objective of creating this position is to “unravel” anything that creates barriers to the development of Mozambique, “including acts of corruption in the public service”.

“When there are allegations of corruption in the civil service, the State Inspectorate, led by an inspector who reports directly to the President of the Republic, must be able to go into the field, investigate and, if the truth is discovered, take measures,” President Chapo argued in the interview in the context of the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Mozambique’s independence, to be celebrated on June 25.

According to Chapo, this is the first time in decades that the government has considered such a figure, whose function would be to monitor internal oversight of the actions of the public administration.

“There was already, in the 1980s, under President Samora Machel […] a State Inspector, at the level of the Presidency of the Republic,” Chapo recalled.

The head of state also defended the need for “profound reforms” for a different state and society, with civil servants and leaders aware that they are, in fact, “employees of the people”, and are there “to serve, [rather] than to serve themselves”.

Source: Lusa