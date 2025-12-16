Mozambique to exempt electric vehicle imports from customs duties

Vehicles powered exclusively by electric energy will now be exempt from paying customs duties in Mozambique, following the final approval by the Assembly of the Republic of the bill amending the Customs Tariff and the respective preliminary instructions.

This measure eliminates the previously applied 20 per cent tax and fits within the national strategy for energy transition and the promotion of clean technologies.

Speaking in Parliament, the Minister of Finance, Carla Loveira, explained that, with the approved revision, “vehicles powered solely by electric motors will be imported at a zero customs duty rate,” compared to the current 20 per cent, emphasising that the decision aims to encourage the adoption of environmentally sustainable solutions.

According to Loveira, these reforms align with the National Development Strategy (ENDE) 2025–2044, whose Pillar II strengthens the implementation of external trade policies, focusing on the internationalisation of national products and companies.

Within the scope of the Customs Tariff revision, the Minister clarified that the Government also intends to update the national legal framework to the Harmonised System of Coding and Nomenclature of Goods, the 2022 version, approved by the World Customs Organisation.

Mozambique still uses the 2017 nomenclature, making the update necessary to ensure compliance with international partners.

The approved Customs Tariff bill also introduces the tariff dismantling schedules provided for in international agreements to which the country is a signatory, namely the Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union, the EPA with the United Kingdom, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Regarding the AfCFTA, Loueira explained that Mozambique has already submitted its tariff offer and that the tariff revision ensures the necessary harmonisation.

With the planned dismantling, customs duties will be gradually reduced, reaching, for example, levels between 1.7 and 17 per cent in 2026, and eventually zero tariff by 2033.

The Minister assured that the proposal does not introduce tax increases but is limited to technical adjustments intended to ensure alignment with regional and international commitments, as well as to encourage the importation of electric vehicles. With approval in general and specialised sessions, the bill now enters the final stage of legislative processing.

Source: AIM via Notícias