Mozambique to attend 2026 Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Fiji

Fiji is all set to welcome ministers and attorneys general, including from Mozambique, to the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, which will be held in Nadi from 9 to 12 February 2026.

The meeting takes place at a time when the rule of law is steadily declining around the world.

Over the three days, law ministers will discuss how strong legal safeguards protect everyday life, from people’s ability to participate in democracy and earn a fair living, to their right to live in safe and healthy communities.

Ministers are also expected to agree on practical measures to advance the rule of law by improving access to justice and strengthening legal institutions that support stable societies, fair economies and environmental protection.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon Shirley Botchwey thanked the Government of Fiji for hosting the meeting.

She said: “The rule of law remains essential to peace, stability, and development, yet it is under serious pressure in many parts of the world. Where it is weakened or unevenly applied, the impact is felt most sharply by ordinary people. For the Commonwealth, the rule of law is a cornerstone of our Charter and our work. It demands practical, thoughtful commitment and cooperation, not rhetoric.”

The Secretary-General added: “In Fiji, our ministers will come together to strengthen the rule of law as the foundation of a resilient future, where every person has a voice in democracy, every worker is treated with dignity, and every vulnerable community is protected from a changing climate.

“That is what our people count on us to do. By working together, we can uphold the rule of law as an essential protection for the people of the Commonwealth.”

The meeting will be chaired by Hon Siromi Turaga, Minister for Justice and acting Attorney General of Fiji, under the theme ‘Anchoring Justice in a Changing Tide: Strengthening the Rule of Law for a Resilient Future’.

Minister Turaga said Fiji hoped to explore how the Commonwealth family could strengthen the rule of law by ensuring justice systems remained flexible, inclusive and responsive.

He added: “Together, we will also consider the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change, digital transformation and regional cooperation, so that our legal systems remain resilient for generations to come.”

The meeting will also include five side events that will bring together youth leaders, people with lived experience of the justice system and disability rights advocates to ensure their perspectives inform ministerial discussions..

The meeting’s outcomes are expected to help shape the agenda for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Antigua and Barbuda later this year.

Source: The Commonwealth Secretariat / Press Release