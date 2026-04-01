Mozambique to administer cholera vaccine to 3.5 million from 3 to 9 April

Mozambican authorities will administer a second dose of cholera vaccine to 3.5 million people across nine districts between 3 and 9 April, the Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

“In the health sector, a second dose of cholera vaccination is being prepared, to take place between 3 and 9 April this year. This action will benefit approximately 3.5 million people in nine districts,” said the spokesperson of the Council of Ministers, Inocêncio Impissa, at the end of a meeting of the Cabinet in Maputo.

In central Mozambique, the vaccination will cover the city of Beira, in Sofala province, the district of Morrumbala, in Zambézia, Moatize, and the city of Tete, in the province of the same name. In the north, vaccination will take place in the districts of Nacala Porto, Eráti, and Monapo, in Nampula province, and in Pemba and Metuge, in Cabo Delgado.

Impissa explained that the selection of these provinces and districts aims to immunise the population and contain the disease following reported cases in these regions.

Mozambique has surpassed 8,000 cholera cases in the current epidemic over seven months, with 83 deaths, according to the most recent data from the National Directorate of Public Health (DNSP).

In the latest DNSP bulletin on the evolution of the disease, covering the period from 3 September to 24 March, a total of 8,022 cases were reported, of which 3,545 were in Nampula province, with 39 deaths, 2,771 in Tete, with 32 fatalities, and 1,050 in Cabo Delgado, where eight deaths were recorded.

The report also records 129 cases and one death in Zambézia province, 132 cases and two deaths in Manica, 392 cases and one death in Sofala, two cases in the city and province of Maputo, and one in Gaza province.

In the 24 hours prior to the bulletin’s closure (24 March), 31 new cases were confirmed (49 the previous day), with the overall case fatality rate in Mozambique remaining at 1%, and 49 people hospitalised, with no deaths recorded for nearly three weeks.

Between late February and early March, Mozambican health authorities recorded more than 100 new infections per day, with active outbreaks in around 25 districts across the country, indicators that have been declining for several days.

In the previous outbreak, between 17 October 2024 and 20 July 2025, 4,420 infections were recorded, of which 3,590 were in Nampula, with a total of 64 deaths, meaning that the current epidemic has already exceeded the number of cases and deaths in less time.

Mozambican health authorities stated on 19 February that the country is facing a cholera epidemic, with the disease already present in 22 districts, launching a vaccination campaign for 3.5 million people.

The Government of Mozambique aims to eliminate cholera as a public health problem by 2030, according to a plan approved on 16 September by the Council of Ministers and valued at 31 billion meticais (€418.5 million).

Source: Lusa