Mozambique: Three training institutes closed for lack of documentation

The Mozambican education authorities have ordered the closure of three vocational training institutes in the central province of Tete for lacking documentation and qualified teachers for their normal operation.

According to Lourenço Bueno, director of social affairs in Tete, cited by the independent daily “O País”, the institutes in question were located in Tete and Macanga districts.

“The fake vocational training institutes were shut down this year for failing to present any documentation. They also have unqualified teachers for their normal operation”, he said.

He explained that these supposed educational establishments offered various courses without qualified teachers. “Some of the irregularities were detected during an inspection and following complaints from the public”, he added.

The director also revealed that two of the three closed institutes had been teaching health courses for almost two years, “which is dangerous” because health classes must be rigorous and highly professional.