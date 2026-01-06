Mozambique: Three people, including minor, kidnapped from Cabo Delgado village

The population of Xaxaxa, in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reported on Tuesday that three people, including a minor, were kidnapped by attackers in fields 60 kilometres from the district capital of Meluco.

According to sources, the kidnappings took place on Sunday when a group of farmers was surprised by alleged extremists while working on the banks of the Messalo River.

“There were seven people, four escaped, and three were taken (…). But I don’t know where,” said a source from Meluco.

Local sources add that among the three abducted is a minor of approximately 15 years of age, who was visiting his great-grandparents’ home on holiday.

There are no reports of fatalities in these recent incursions, but the presence of these groups threatens local food production in this rural area, which survives on agriculture.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) estimated earlier this month that the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado recorded 14 violent events between 10 and 23 November, involving Islamic State extremists and causing 12 deaths, and warned of a worsening situation in Nampula.

According to the latest ACLED report, of the 2,270 violent events recorded since October 2017, when the armed insurgency began in Cabo Delgado, a total of 2,107 involved fighters associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,341 deaths in just over eight years.

Source: Lusa