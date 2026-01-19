Mozambique: Three people die swept away by Incomati River waters on N1

Three people died after being swept away by the raging waters of the Incomati River in Maputo province.

The victims were attempting to cross on foot National Road One (N1), which has been impassable since last Saturday due to rising water levels in the river basin.

The Manhiça district administrator confirmed the incident, explaining that the victims were walking from Incoluane towards 3 de Fevereiro at the time.

Matias Parruque said the victims were aware of the suspension of movement for people and goods along that stretch of the N1.

“Despite the suspension order we issued, some people repeatedly insist on entering the road, and as a result, today we had three deaths — people who were overcome by the force of the water. This happened with these individuals and, if the insistence continues, it could happen to others,” he said.

The Manhiça district administrator reiterated the appeal to all N1 users to heed the authorities’ warnings during the period when transit is prohibited on that section of the road.