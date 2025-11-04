Mozambique: Three killed by terrorists in Metuge – AIM

Islamist terrorists killed at least three people, over the past week, in Impiri town, Metuge district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to sources cited by the independent newsheet “Carta de Moçambique”, four other people, all belonging to the same family, were kidnapped.

“The victims kidnapped by the terrorists are a mother and her children, two of whom (the mother and one of the children) were released, while the others (a boy and a girl) were allegedly forced to remain with the group”, a source said.

Another source said that the group allegedly consisted of insurgents who had come from the neighbouring province of Nampula to the district of Quissanga and had camped in that region of the country for about two weeks, in an area near the village of Nipa

The latest ACLED Conflict Monitoring Project Report on Cabo Delgado confirms that terrorists recently crossed main north-south highway (EN1), between Impiri and Nanlia in the district of Metuge, forcing the population to flee.

According to the document, two civilians who produced alcoholic beverages from sugar cane were killed. These murders were later claimed by the Islamic State through its propaganda channels.