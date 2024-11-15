Mozambique: Three journalists disappeared since detention on Wednesday – MISA | Lusa report

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Mozambique) on Friday denounced the disappearance of two South African journalists and one Mozambican journalist, who were covering the protests in Mozambique, since Wednesday, the day they were arrested.

“MISA Mozambique has learnt with great concern of the disappearance, last Wednesday in Maputo, of two South African journalists who had travelled to the country to cover the post-election demonstrations,” reads a note sent to Lusa, which adds that in addition to these “another Mozambican journalist, who accompanied the South African colleagues, is also missing”.

The NGO cites a publication today by the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD) which states that the South African journalists Bongani Sizibiba and Sbonelo Mkhasibe, who work for the Nigerian news channel NewsCentral Africa TV, have been missing for two days, having last been seen in Maputo.

“News Central TV expresses its deep concern at the arrest of our South African correspondent, Bongani Siziba, and our cameraman, Sbonelo Mkhasibe, who were detained while covering events in Maputo,” writes the Spanish news agency, EFE, quoting a statement from Nigerian television.

In the text, the Nigerian television station writes that “despite efforts, it has not been possible to establish direct contact since their arrest” and adds that it is “collaborating with the relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure that they are released immediately and safely”.

In the original statement reporting the arrest and subsequent disappearance, the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights said that the journalists “have been detained and held without communications” since Wednesday.

“All efforts to contact them have failed; the authorities have given no explanation as to their situation or the reasons why they have been held without contact with the outside world,” writes the NGO.

This initiative, the organisation denounces, “shows the intention to silence international coverage of the current crisis in Mozambique”.

At least 11 people have died and another 16 have been shot since Wednesday in three Mozambican provinces in demonstrations to contest the election results, the Decide electoral platform revealed today.

Mozambique is today in the third day of the fourth phase of stoppages to contest the election results called by presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who denies the victory of Daniel Chapo, supported by the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo), with 70.67% of the vote.

This phase follows the street protests that brought the country to a standstill on 21, 24 and 25 October, and the several-day general strike also called by Mondlane, with national protests and a demonstration in Maputo on 7 November, which caused chaos in the capital, with barricades, burning tyres and police firing shots and tear gas throughout the day to disperse them.

Venâncio Mondlane announced that the protests would continue until the electoral truth was restored.





Source: Lusa