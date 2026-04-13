Mozambique: Three detained for possession of over 2,000 obsolete weapons – AIM report | Watch

The Mozambican authorities have detained three individuals for alleged possession of over two thousand weapons of various types, in the central city of Beira.

Among the detainees are three members of the Defende and Security Forces (FDS) and a Chinese individual. The soldiers intended to sell the obsolete weapons to an iron foundry owned by the Chinese citizen.

According to Martinho Mucheguerre, spokesperson for the Sofala Provincial Law Court, cited by the independent daily “O País”, the soldiers violated military regulations which state that obsolete weapons must be destroyed.

“We can confirm that the proceedings were indeed initiated at this court”, he said. “Three military personnel went to the iron foundry in a vehicle belonging to the Mozambican Armed Forces, together with a Chinese citizen, supposedly the owner of the factory, who was to receive this obsolete military equipment”.

As this is circumstantial evidence, the proceedings were submitted for legalization, and the defendants, currently held in Beira Central Prison, have already undergone their first interrogation.

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Source: AIM