Mozambique: Thieves steal electrical equipment from health facility

Unknown assailants on Saturday broke into a health facility, in Malhangalene neighbourhood, in Maputo, and stole electrical equipment that supplied power to the nutrition department.

According to a statement published by the Maputo Municipality, the thieves entered and stole the electrical equipment from the nutrition sector, leaving the area in darkness.

The services at the affected department are currently precarious. “At this moment, the aforementioned sector is without electricity, operating under inadequate conditions. Users are being attended to outside the room, compromising their privacy, dignity, and the quality of care provided”, reads the municipal document.

The authorities are concerned at repeated incidents of sabotage of health services. Recently six health workers were detained for alleged involvement in the theft of medicines and medical-surgical supplies in the districts of Muembe and Mandimba, in the northern province of Niassa.

Last January, the authorities denounced the theft of anti-malarial drugs worth 42 million meticais (about 657,000 US dollars, at the current exchange rate) from the central medical stores of the National Health Service, in Maputo province.

Source: AIM