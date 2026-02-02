Mozambique: Thermal Power Plant construction boosts business opportunities in Inhambane

The Temane Thermal Power Plant (CTT), one of Mozambique’s largest energy projects taking place in Inhassoro district, in the southern province of Inhambane, has announced the availability of various business opportunities within the construction of the plant, which is now under the responsibility of the Turkish construction company ENKA.

The CTT, which is budgeted at 652.3 million US dollars, will produce 450 megawatts of electricity in a combined cycle generation model based on natural gas, which will be supplied to the publicly owned electricity company, EDM, by the South African petrochemical giant SASOL, which operates the Pande and Temane gas fields in Inhambane.

Construction work on the CTT had been temporarily interrupted as a result of a contractual impasse with the Spanish building contractor, TSK.

As part of its local content policy, CTT held a meeting with national entrepreneurs, mainly based in Inhambane province, during which the need for the acquisition of goods and services was shared.

During the meeting, ENKA detailed the remaining needs for the acquisition of services and supplies, opening space for the active participation of Mozambican companies, especially from Inhambane.

The initiative arises in a context of expectation and concern on the part of the local private sector, after the work was halted in April last year, as a result of the dispute with the previous contractor.

For many business leaders, the meeting represented a clear sign of the effective resumption of the project and the inclusion of local businesses in the value chain.

According to reliable sources, interviewed by AIM, the contracting of ENKA guarantees the resumption and completion of the 450-megawatt (MW) natural gas power plant, considered the largest energy generation project in Mozambique in the post-independence period.

Once operational, it is estimated that the plant will directly benefit about 800,000 households, significantly strengthening national energy security and boosting the economic development of the southern region of the country.

At a well-attended workshop, ENKA presented the contracting procedures, the technical and administrative requirements, as well as the categories of services that will be open to local participation, including logistics, transport, supply of materials, maintenance, general services, and technical support.

The company pledged to complete the work within 23 months, aiming for operational commissioning in 2027. The previous contractor, the Spanish company TSK, abandoned the construction site with approximately 80 percent of the physical work completed.

The power plant is planned to have five gas turbines, five heat recovery steam generators, one steam turbine, and one air-cooled unit. The CTT project is the result of a public-private partnership between Globeleq, EDM, and SASOL, with a 25-year concession.

