Mozambique: The Netherlands and Germany launch a new €20 million investment in urban resilience in Zambezia Province

The Ambassadors of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Elsbeth Akkerman, and of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ronald Münch, will jointly visit Zambézia Province from March 24 to 26, 2026. The visit will focus on climate-resilient urban development in the city of Quelimane.

As part of the visit, the Resilient Urban Development Project, budgeted at 20 million euros and co-financed by Germany and the Netherlands, will be presented. The project aims to strengthen the city of Quelimane’s resilience to future climate crises by combining engineering works with ecological and nature-based solutions to address flooding, drainage, and urban resilience. The project is part of a shared vision for flood resilience in Zambézia Province, called ZamVisão.

“The Netherlands and Germany work closely – in Europe as well as in Mozambique. It is with great joy and pride that we announce this new joint project. Side by side with the city of Quelimane, the province of Zambezia, and partners at the national level, we are contributing to ensuring that Quelimane remains a welcoming and safe city for its residents and a thriving private sector,” say the Ambassadors of Germany and the Netherlands in a joint statement.

On the first day of the visit, Tuesday (March 24), the Ambassadors will hold meetings with His Excellency the Provincial Secretary of State, Avelino Muchine, the Provincial Governor, Pio Matos, and the Mayor of Quelimane, Dr. Manuel de Araújo. The following day, Wednesday (March 25), the Resilient Urban Development Project for the city of Quelimane will be officially launched. And on Thursday, March 25, a meeting is scheduled with the Minister of Public Works, Water Resources, and Housing (MOPHRH), H.E. Fernando Rafael.

Also planned are a bike tour to explore the city, meetings with women representatives of civil society, and discussions with the private sector, with a special focus on rice production.

The province of Zambézia benefits from German cooperation projects in sectors related to the development of the financial and private sectors, urban climate resilience, and energy. The two countries maintain a Climate and Development Partnership. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of the Netherlands supports initiatives focused on the agricultural, water, health, and private sectors.

Source: Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Mozambique and Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mozambique / Joint Press Release