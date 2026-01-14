Mozambique: Thailand hopes to help boost rice production – Watch

Mozambican businesses intend to work with Thailand on a technological exchange to increase domestic rice production, reduce imports, and achieve food self-sufficiency, it was announced on Tuesday after a meeting between representatives of the two countries.

“What was discussed today with the Thai delegation was precisely mechanisms that would enable Mozambican farmers and the Ministry of Agriculture to develop greater rice productivity in Mozambique. Therefore, to reduce our rice imports as much as possible, when we have such a huge territory with rice production capacity,” said Fernando Couto, representative of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA), in Maputo.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with a delegation of Thai businesspeople, Couto pointed out that one of the fundamental issues in the country is food self-sufficiency, which is why Mozambique must learn from countries with greater expertise in rice cultivation techniques.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the private sector, [will have] a technological exchange so that our rice production and our rice producers have greater access to higher yields in their plantations,” he explained, adding that, in the process, Thailand will not bring rice to be planted in the country, but will collect samples of locally produced grain to study ways to improve quality, “through its experience in this area.”

In addition to rice production, Fernando Couto said that during the meeting, the Asian country also expressed its willingness to “twinninig” with Mozambican ports, which the representative said would be “a good move.”

“Finally, both parties expressed their interest in bilateral cooperation between Mozambique and Thailand. And we were honoured to receive an invitation to a fair that will be held shortly in May in Thailand,” Couto added.

Yahya Wongkanya, deputy head of mission and first secretary at the Thai embassy in Maputo, said that in recent years Thailand has invited Mozambican experts to training courses on rice production, where techniques to increase productivity per hectare were shared.

“In the next two months, we will have an agricultural expert from Thailand who will be sent to Mozambique to work with the Ministry of Agriculture to establish a farm [agricultural enterprise] or model field in the district of Chokwé, Gaza province. And this could be one of the technology transfers from Thailand to Mozambique,” he concluded.

In September last year, Thailand expressed interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Mozambique, with an emphasis on the agricultural sector and on solidifying relations between the two countries.

The position was presented by the then Thai ambassador to Mozambique, Soradjak Puranasamriddhi, after an audience with the President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, at the end of his term of office.

The diplomat highlighted, at the time, the cooperation between Mozambique and Thailand in agriculture and expressed his country’s intention to continue assisting in the mechanisation of the sector in Mozambique.

Source: Lusa