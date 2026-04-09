Mozambique: Tete hit by petrol shortage, diesel supply reportedly unaffected – Watch

The city of Tete is experiencing a shortage of petrol at fuel stations. As of the morning of 8 April, only two stations were able to supply vehicles and motorcycles, a situation that at times has caused arguments and long queues.

During a round of visits by Notícias Online yesterday morning, drivers said the situation had worsened, though it had been noticeable for almost a week. They explained that people often end up waiting around four hours in line.

Meanwhile, Miramar reported that only one fuel station in Tete currently has petrol, a situation causing long queues. According to the station manager interviewed by Miramar, the pump did not have enough reserves to meet the high demand until Thursday.

Another issue, Notícias reports, is that motorcycle taxi drivers have been taking advantage of the shortage to increase fares, charging 70 meticais for distances that previously cost 50 meticais, as they have become the main alternative for many residents who leave their cars at home.

To understand why the provincial capital is facing this shortage, Notícias Online contacted Octávio Semba, director of the Provincial Infrastructure Service, who declined to provide any information, stating that the Head of State had already addressed the fuel crisis.

Curiously, the supply of diesel remained stable, with no anomalies reported at any fuel stations in the city of Tete, according to an Integrity report.

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Source: Notícias / Miramar / Integrity