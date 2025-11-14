Mozambique: Tete government and Mphanda Nkuwa meet over community development project launch

The government of Tete province and Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Plant are preparing to launch Mphanda Nkuwa’s community development initiative.

This was announced last week during a meeting between Alberto Amade, director of the Office of the Governor of Tete, and a team from Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Plant, led by administrative and financial director Victor Comé, as part of the preparations for the initiative’s launch.

During the meeting, Victor Comé outlined Mphanda Nkuwa’s social action plan, which includes a community support project encompassing initiatives in agriculture—with the provision of agricultural inputs—as well as in health, nutrition and sport, through the distribution of sports equipment, among other activities.

For his part, Alberto Amade reiterated the full commitment of the Provincial Executive Council of Tete to supporting the success of the initiative, emphasising that this partnership is vital to improving the population’s quality of life and promoting the province’s socio-economic development.