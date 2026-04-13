Mozambique: Terrorists invade Nkoe village, in Macomia, but no fatalities recorded — AIM report

A group of Islamist terrorists on Friday invaded Nkoe village, Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, forcing residents to flee.

According to sources cited by the independent newsheet “Carta de Moçambique”, the attack occurred around 15.00. However, there were no fatalities recorded since “the village was empty. The population had already left the village, thanks to warnings received moments before.”

The sources added that the terrorists looted almost all the population’s belongings.

READ: Mozambique: One killed in terrorist raid on Cabo Delgado village

According to a report carried by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), terrorist activity intensified last week in some villages in the districts of Macomia (Litandacua) and Muidumbe (Miangaleua).

The organization explained that for almost two weeks there had been no terrorist movements in Macomia. ACLED also said out that, on 29 March, three alleged members of the Islamic State surrendered to Rwandan forces stationed in the Mucojo Administrative Post.

Source: AIM