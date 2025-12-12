Mozambique: Terrorist leaders are being captured

Defence Minister Cristóvão Chume stated on Wednesday in Parliament that leaders and those behind the terrorists’ doctrine are being captured.

Minister Chume further emphasised that informants are also being detained, adding that the disruption of logistics chains and sources of financing for the bandit groups is also being achieved, with some already in the hands of justice.

“Besides seizing weapons, we have made efforts to bring back to their communities people linked to terrorism. I am not simply talking about terrorists, because there are those who are captured, who live under the control of terrorists, are radicalised, but are not terrorists. These people have been working with us in deradicalisation programmes so that the communities they came from can accept them back as rehabilitated,” Chume explained.

The Defence Minister added that these are incursions aimed at detaining and neutralising the terrorists’ capacity to continue perpetrating armed violence, through offensive operations.

Source: Domingo