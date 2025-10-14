Mozambique: Teachers to receive full overtime pay – President

The Mozambican president said on Monday that debts to teachers, amounting to 2.2 billion meticais (€29.7 million) in 2024 alone, are being settled according to the state’s financial availability, but will be paid in full.

“We don’t want to block out the sun with a sieve, saying that the government has already resolved all the teachers’ concerns. We would not be being honest with ourselves,” Daniel Chapo began by saying during his speech at the Presidency on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated annually on 12 October.

Among the difficulties faced by teachers, he acknowledged the workload, “overcrowded classrooms,” “insufficient infrastructure” and unpaid overtime and shifts.

“Data from the Ministry of Education and Culture indicate that close to 40% of teachers across the country are overworked. This reality translates into a debt owed by the state to teachers, the payment of which is, first and foremost, a matter of justice for teachers. It is estimated that in 2024 the figure for overtime will amount to 2.2 billion meticais,” he pointed out.

Speaking to leaders of the National Teachers’ Union, Chapo said that the government “does not ignore this debt, nor does it intend to ignore this situation,” and that therefore “a phased debt repayment plan is underway.”

“We understand that the pace may seem slow, but it is our commitment and our determination as a government to resolve this concern and restore the dignity and justice in the workplace that our teachers deserve. We are paying as quickly as possible and to the extent that financial resources and our capabilities allow,” acknowledged the head of state.

The situation of overcrowded classrooms is another problem emphasised by Daniel Chapo, recalling that the Mozambican school population currently exceeds 9.5 million pupils.

“A youth eager to learn fills our schools. However, this demographic blessing comes up against the reality of classes that in so many cases exceed 70 or 80 pupils, when the ideal would be no more than 45 pupils,” he lamented.

To address this situation, President Chapo said that the government “has invested in the expansion and rehabilitation of the school network” and that in the last five years alone, “more than 6,500 new classrooms” have been built.

“It is a remarkable effort, but we know that it is still not enough, because new children are born every day. Our commitment is to continue building at least 1,500 new classrooms per year, prioritising the most critical areas. We have already done the survey and we have the data. Valuing teachers is not limited to paying their salaries. We are aware of this,” said Chapo.

He also promised to “invest in teachers’ living conditions,” assuming that these professionals’ years of work should be “fairly rewarded.”

“This government will spare no effort to value teaching and dignify the teaching profession. We will continue to invest in infrastructure, regularise the payment of overtime, expand the school network and train our teachers,” he concluded.