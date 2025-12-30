Mozambique: Tax Office collects €512.9 million in enforcement proceedings this year

Mozambique has collected 38.6 billion meticais (€512.9 million) since January in 4,254 tax enforcement proceedings, resulting from the filing of 4,577 tax litigation cases, an official source said on Monday.

“At the operational level, we had the filing of 4,577 tax litigation cases, which produced a taxable amount of about 2.3 billion [meticais] (€30.5 million). As for tax enforcement, we had 4,254 cases and a taxable amount of 38.6 billion meticais (€512.9 million),” Fernando Tinga, spokesperson for the Tax Authority (AT) in Maputo, told the media.

According to him, since January, the tax authorities have also registered 3,950 customs litigation cases and collected approximately 3.6 billion meticais (€47.8 million), in addition to initiating 422 audits that produced a taxable amount of around 6.6 billion meticais (€87.7 million).

“In terms of customs activity, there were 325 seizures in 2025, and the customs value of the goods involved in these seizures is 16.6 million meticais (€220,500). Compared to last year, we had a slight increase in the number of seizures. Remember that last year we had 280 seizures up to this period,” he said.

According to Fernando Tinga, 382 vehicles involved in violations of the import and temporary export regime, as well as in under-invoicing and non-payment of Value Added Tax (VAT), were also intercepted in the same period, compared to around 380 last year.

“With regard, for example, to customs control of fuel transit, we detected 56 cases that warranted due process, 56 cases of violation. In the case of goods in transit, we detected 22 cases of violations (…), i.e., the [electronic] seal was removed, and the goods were abandoned on public roads,” added Tinga.

According to the tax spokesperson, the Ressano Garcia border, the largest in the country, in Maputo province, is the one that has recorded the most seizures of contraband products this year, which is why, he stressed, a study has been carried out and measures will be implemented next year to generate “very significant and decisive” results in the fight against smuggling in that cross-border area.

“Tax authority officials must work to enforce the law, the public must work to enforce the law, and everything must be done to modernise the way we fight the growing trend of tax evasion,” he concluded.

Mozambique has collected more than 350 billion meticais (more than 4.6 billion euros) in tax revenue since January, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The president of the Mozambique Tax Authority (AT), Aníbal Mbalango, said that the increase in revenue collection was driven by strategic action, with an emphasis on strengthening tax audits and greater control of Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds.

On 24 October, Lusa reported that Mozambique’s government wants to recover US$1.45 billion (€1.231 billion) in lost tax revenue, according to data from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (Prece).

The document, approved by the cabinet, which sets out objectives and plans until the end of the current governance cycle in 2029, refers to the intention to “broaden the tax base and fiscal efficiency”.

Source: Lusa