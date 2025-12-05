Mozambique Tax Authority seeks solutions to increase fiscal revenue

The Mozambique Tax Authority (AT) is promoting institutional dialogue on best practices and policies to increase fiscal revenue and ensure tax compliance, in order to support urban development in the country.

This objective was presented yesterday in Maputo during a conference on taxation in Mozambique, under the theme: “Strengthening Fiscal Compliance and Revenue for National Development”.

On the occasion, the President of the AT, Aníbal Mbalango, said that the Government has been committed to expanding the tax base, improving fiscal efficiency and advancing short- and medium-term administrative reforms, including the digitalisation of payment and tax management systems to boost taxation.

He also highlighted the importance of optimising the taxation of digital transactions, strengthening the control of reference prices, revising the Fiscal Benefits Code, rationalising exemptions, and operationalising fiscal machines for controlling VAT invoicing, measures set out in the 2026 Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (PESOE).

“The objective of this conference is not to discuss an isolated instrument, but rather a coherent portfolio of reforms and revenue-raising alternatives that, together, allow the tax base to be broadened, because resource mobilisation is more than collection. It is strengthening the social contract, ensuring transparency, financing quality public infrastructure and services, creating fiscal space for productive investments and, above all, building trust.,” Mbalango said.

