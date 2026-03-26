Mozambique targets 549,533 tonnes in 2026 fishing season amid aquaculture expansion

Mozambique expects to achieve a fish production of 549,533 tonnes in the 2026 fishing season, representing an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the previous season. To this end, the Government, in partnership with various stakeholders, is implementing measures aimed at increasing fish production in captivity and through other modalities, with a direct impact on the income of communities operating along the fishing value chain.

This assurance was given by the Secretary of State for the Sea and Fisheries, Momade Juízo, who spoke in the city of Beira on Friday, 20 March, during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Fishing Season, which is taking place under the motto: “For Developed, Responsible and Sustainable Fishing and Aquaculture.”

Production prospects are distributed as follows: 25,925 tonnes for industrial and semi-industrial fishing, 512,964 tonnes for small-scale fishing, and 10,644 tonnes from aquaculture.

“The previous fishing season recorded a production of around 518,000 tonnes, valued at approximately 34,000 million meticais, and exports reached 8,000 tonnes of fish products,” highlighted Momade Juízo.

According to Momade Juízo, the small-scale fishing subsector currently contributes more than 90 percent of total fish production. To address the increase in fishing activities, local fish management plans are expected to be approved and implemented in the provinces of Sofala (Machanga) and Nampula (Memba, Ilha de Moçambique, Nacala and Mogincual) during this season. The initiative aims to establish the foundations for community-managed fishing areas and the recovery of resources in these locations.

In aquaculture, to boost the activity and increase its contribution to global fish production, the Secretary of State emphasised that financing of the value chain is projected, along with the establishment of demonstration units for aquaculture production, strengthening technical assistance and training of aquaculturists, certification of broodstock, fingerlings and feed, as well as speeding up the licensing process for the activity.

“The Government will also continue to make efforts to mobilise resources for investment in fishing and aquaculture activities, directed at financing the national productive sector within the respective value chains,” highlighted the Secretary of State for the Sea and Fisheries, adding that some international banks have already expressed interest in providing funds for this purpose.

During the event, aquaculture inputs, namely feed and fingerlings, were delivered to two fish farmers in the districts of Nhamatanda and Dondo, with the aim of mitigating losses caused by floods and inundations. Additionally, 12 motorbikes were handed over to the same number of extension workers from the districts of Búzi, Machanga, Muanza and Beira, under the Resilient Fisheries Development Project (ProPeixe).

Source: Ministério da Agricultura, Ambiente e Pescas / Press Release