Mozambique takes centre stage as global energy and critical minerals markets shift – MMEC 2026 confirms key speakers

The 12th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition (MMEC 2026), taking place on 06–07 May 2026 in Maputo, will convene global energy & mining leaders at a pivotal moment for international markets, as geopolitical disruptions reshape LNG supply and accelerate the need for diversified energy sources.

Supported and endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, and with the confirmed participation of H.E. Estevão Pale, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, MMEC 2026 reflects strong government and industry leadership and commitment to advancing the country’s resource development and investment agenda.

To date confirmed sponsors include: Lead sponsors – Aiteo and Bravura, whose continued engagement highlights their commitment to advancing energy development across Africa. Gold sponsors such as Sasol, ExxonMobil, and ROMPCO further reinforce the event’s positioning as a key platform for regional and international energy stakeholders.

MMEC is also supported by key institutional partners including ENH (Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos), Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), CTA (Confederação das Associações Económicas de Moçambique), APIEX (Investment and Export Promotion Agency), and AGMM (Mozambique Mining Association), demonstrating strong public and private sector alignment.

Agenda & Speakers Shaping Mozambique’s Energy Future

Recent strikes impacting major gas infrastructure in the Middle East have triggered one of the most significant supply shocks in history, driving sharp increases in global oil and gas prices and exposing the risks of concentrated supply. In this context, Mozambique and the wider East African region are increasingly recognised as critical to future global energy security.

With up to 38 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG capacity expected in Mozambique by the early 2030s—and additional volumes from neighbouring Tanzania—East Africa is positioning itself as a competitive, scalable, and strategically located alternative for global LNG buyers.

Against this backdrop, MMEC 2026 will convene over 600 delegates under the theme: “Mozambique Open for Business: Unlocking Natural Resources for Industrialisation, Diversification and Inclusive Growth.”

The conference has already confirmed a strong line-up of industry leaders, including:

Nazário Bangalane, Chairman, Instituto Nacional de Petróleo (INP)

Ludovina Bernardo, Chairperson and CEO, National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH)

Mlandzeni Boyce, Chief Executive Officer, ROMPCO

Ferhat Ounoughi, Vice-President Business Development & Marketing, Sonatrach, Algeria

Laura Whitman, Country Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

Adérito Sousa, General Manager, MOTRACO

Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy Namibia

Onório Manuel, Vice-President of CTA and CEO of MozParksJosé Mendes, Chairman, AGMM

Geert Klok, Vice President, Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa (MIASA)

Claudia da Conceição, Director for Southern Africa, IFC – World Bank Group

And Senior Representatives from Aiteo; Bravura, Sasol; TotalEnergies; ExxonMobil; Eni among others

In addition, Sonatrach, Algeria’s national oil and gas company, will participate with a high-level delegation led by its CEO and Chairman, alongside senior leadership across business development, exploration, and commercialisation. This engagement highlights strengthening Africa-to-Africa collaboration and growing alignment between North and Southern Africa in unlocking gas resources and advancing industrialisation.

MMEC 2026 will feature a focused and high-impact programme addressing the full oil, gas, and energy value chain, including:

Oil & Gas Panel: Open for Investment – Unlocking Mozambique’s Next Energy Frontier

Energy Access Panel: Scaling Clean Energy Investment: Powering Access, Industry and Regional Energy Security

LNG-to-Power and Industrialisation discussions, examining how gas can drive domestic value creation

Upstream Oil & Gas discussions, focusing on exploration, development, and project delivery

Downstream Oil & Gas discussions, addressing market development, infrastructure, and end-use demand

These sessions will be complemented by key panels on Project Finance, Local Content, Mining, and Infrastructure Corridors, ensuring a comprehensive, end-to-end view of Mozambique’s resource-driven growth.

As global markets adjust to volatility and supply uncertainty, MMEC 2026 provides a timely platform to position Mozambique as a reliable, competitive, and forward-looking energy partner—capable of contributing meaningfully to global supply while driving inclusive growth at home.

Join us at MMEC 2026

The opening panel is just one highlight of MMEC 2026, which will feature 11 panel discussions, networking opportunities, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, and investment opportunities across Mozambique’s mining and energy sectors.

In addition, leading industry associations such as AAMEG, CCI France Mozambique, the Chamber of Mines of Mozambique (CMM), and Mozambique Women of Energy contribute to shaping a collaborative and inclusive platform for dialogue and investment.

Further sponsor, speaker, and programme announcements will be released in the coming weeks as we continue to build a high-impact edition of MMEC 2026.

Registration is now open for delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors. For more information, including programme details and participation opportunities, visit https://mmec-moz.com or contact Conference Producer Emma Sayers at emma@ametrade.org. Join the conversation on social media using #MMEC.

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Source: Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition (MMEC 2026) / Press Release / Distributed by EIN Presswire