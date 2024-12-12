Mozambique: Suspected terrorist killed in Ngangolo, Nangade district – Lusa

A suspected terrorist was killed in a joint force operation in Ngangolo village, Cabo Delgado province, official sources told Lusa on Thursday.

The incident took place around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the Maimio neighbourhood, Ngangolo village, Nangade district, more than 400 kilometres from the city of Pemba, when suspected terrorists were ambushed by a joint force of the Mozambican police, the Local Force, the Armed Defence Forces of Mozambique and the Bilateral Force of Tanzania.

“We all saw, even the population, a body lying on the ground in the Maimio neighbourhood. He was wearing the same clothes as the government force, just to confuse people,” said a member of the Local Force, on condition of anonymity.

In total there were four insurgents, alleged leaders of the terrorist group operating in Cabo Delgado, but three others escaped. The joint force recovered some military material.

“Yes, it happened. We seized an AK47-type weapon and magazines from the terrorist,” added the member of the Local Force.

The situation led to Ngangolo residents fleeing to unknown locations. “My uncle arrived early in the morning here in the village of Nangade, he fled from the terror,” one source from Nangade said.

Since October 2017, the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado has faced an armed rebellion with attacks claimed by movements associated with the fundamentalist Islamic State group.

The last major attack occurred on May 10 and 11, on the district headquarters of Macomia, with around a hundred insurgents looting the town, causing several deaths and heavy fighting with the Mozambique Defence and Security Forces and Rwandan military, who have been supporting Mozambique in the fight against the rebels.

Source: Lusa