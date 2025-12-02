Mozambique: Suspected arson fire destroys ‘everything’ at Chongoene District Court – Photos

The Chongoene District Court in Gaza province was completely destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday with case files also lost in the blaze.

Unknown individuals set fire to the Chongoene District Court in Gaza province in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Amina Momade Issufo Aly, president judge of the Judicial Court of Gaza Province, the fire, “of great proportions, destroyed everything” inside the court. Momade promised to provide a more detailed statement after the ongoing investigation by the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) is concluded.

Abel Simango, spokesperson for the National Public Salvation Service (SERNAP) in Gaza, said that the fire alert was raised around 2:30 a.m., with the firefighters’ emergency brigade quickly dispatched to the scene.

Teams remain on site working to determine the cause of the incident.

“At this time, we have not established the cause of the fire, but it is suspected to have been due to an electrical short circuit,” said Simango.

He added that there were no human casualties, only material losses yet to be quantified. The SERNAP team managed to recover some files; however, many documents were lost due to the intensity of the flames.







Source: Livenews48 / O Páis / Notícias