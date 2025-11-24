Mozambique supports Zimbabwe’s candidacy for UN Security Council seat

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo said on Sunday that his country would support Zimbabwe’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-2028 and share experiences.

“His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe reiterated his request for support for his country’s candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-2028, and we reiterate our support for this candidacy, which we consider to be Mozambique’s as well,” said Chapo at a joint press conferences during the Zimbabwean Emerson Mnangagwa’s state visit to Mozambique,.

According to Daniel Chapo, Mozambique will also share its experience with Zimbabwe, as it was a non-permanent member in the period 2022-2023.

“On the other hand, we note with satisfaction the existing cooperation in the areas of defence, security, energy, transport and logistics, particularly in the development corridors of Maputo and Beira, water resources, agriculture, tourism and industrialisation, among many other areas in which we must continue to cooperate,” he said.

Chapo highlighted the need for a series of joint efforts between the two countries to consolidate and expand relations, exploring and maximising the opportunities offered by both countries in strategic areas, including mineral and water resources.

Mozambique is ready to work with Zimbabwe on the implementation of cross-border economic zones, the promotion of public-private partnerships and the strengthening of initiatives that promote the mobility of goods, capital and services between our two countries and our two peoples,” said Chapo.

He added that a series of actions of this nature could position Mozambique and Zimbabwe as safe, predictable and attractive destinations for international investment. This factor will expand bilateral trade and create decent jobs for young people and women.