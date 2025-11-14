Mozambique: Sugar producers call for review of fortification regulations, highlight enforcement challenges

The Association of Sugar Producers of Mozambique (APAMO) has pointed out challenges in quality control of products reaching consumers, calling for a revision of regulations on product fortification and for stronger enforcement at borders and commercial markets.

“The issue of quality control remains a challenge for us and the government. I think we can improve; we have partners who can help us ensure this quality control is effective,” said APAMO’s Executive Director, Orlando da Conceição, speaking at the 20th Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP), which concluded yesterday in Maputo and included discussion of projects worth US$1.5 billion (€1.288 billion).

Conceição identified quality control as a challenge, noting that the product reaching consumers is not effectively fortified, and called for increased enforcement at borders and in commercial markets.

However, he added, the biggest challenge remains “the inspection of imports at borders and markets.” “It is no use having manufacturers fortifying when non-fortified products enter our market,” he explained.

Regarding the revision of Mozambique’s fortification regulations, APAMO’s Executive Director remarked wryly, “It would be good if we didn’t wait another 10 years to review this, because this [product fortification] is a new issue for everyone,” emphasising the importance of continuous monitoring and alternatives to combat malnutrition in the country.

At the same event, Eduarda Mungoi, national coordinator of the Food Fortification Programme at the Ministry of Economy, also stressed the importance of progress in product fortification, highlighting the role of training and community awareness in promoting balanced public health.

The 2025 CASP, which featured thematic panels and bilateral and business meetings, has been running since Wednesday under the theme “Reform to Compete: Paths to Economic Relaunch.” The event drew over 2,000 participants, 40 speakers and 80 exhibitors — the latter present at the Mozambique Home Expo, an exhibition held alongside CASP focused primarily on stimulating access to affordable housing.