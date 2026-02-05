Mozambique: STV journalist covering Manica province escapes assassination attempt in Chimoio

The STV journalist Carlitos Cadangue, based in the city of Chimoio, Manica province, was the target of an attempted assassination yesterday evening while heading to his residence in the Tagarapassi neighbourhood, accompanied by his son.

Cadangue said he was attacked by two armed men travelling in a black Ford Ranger vehicle and was only able to identify the licence plate prefix AHE, without the remaining numbers.

“They opened fire on the vehicle, hitting it with several bullets. They narrowly missed my son, who was seated in the passenger seat,” he said.

The police have been informed of the incident and say they are investigating the case.

Source: Notícias