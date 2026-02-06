Mozambique students to have just 15 days of holidays in 2026 academic year

The school calendar for the 2026 academic year, approved at the 2nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, provides for only 15 days of interruption of classes throughout the entire year, as a result of the floods and inundations affecting the country.

According to the document, to which Carta had access, the academic year will formally begin on 27 February 2026 across the entire national territory, while classes themselves will start on 2 March.

The first term will run until mid-May. Between 11 and 15 May, students will sit their final term assessments, followed by the first interruption of the academic year, from 25 to 29 May, lasting only one week.

The second term will take place from 1 June to 28 August, totalling 13 weeks of classes, while the first term will comprise 12 teaching weeks. The second interruption of the academic year is scheduled for the period from 31 August to 4 September, once again allowing for only five days of rest.

Classes for the third term will run from 8 September to 28 November. Immediately afterwards, between 30 November and 8 December, primary school pupils will sit their final examinations, with results expected to be released by 11 December.

Secondary school students, in turn, will sit their final examinations during the period from 7 to 11 December.

Source: Carta de Moçambique