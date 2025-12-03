Mozambique: Strong turnout at ‘Be Like a Woman’ walk advocating for women’s leadership and inclusion

EY Mozambique and BCI organised the first walk under the ‘Be Like a Woman’ programme on Saturday, 29 November. This initiative, run in partnership with New Faces New Voices, aims to empower women in leadership positions. The walk took place in Maputo and brought together around 130 people, including participants from the programme’s three editions, mentors, facilitators, partners, and special guests.

The event, attended by Bruno Dias, Office Managing Partner at EY Mozambique, and Francisco Costa, CEO of BCI, reaffirmed the commitment of both institutions to female leadership, inclusion, and the promotion of equal opportunities for career progression, thereby amplifying the programme’s social impact.

The 13-kilometre route, from EY’s headquarters to BCI’s headquarters, featured messages of inspiration, experience sharing, and a celebration of women’s transformative role in the country’s strategic sectors. The walk also provided an active networking opportunity, encouraging informal interactions that strengthen contact networks and identify collaboration prospects.

In a context where structural challenges persist regarding women’s participation in decision-making roles, the action underlines the importance of initiatives that inspire and promote female talent across various sectors.

Bruno Dias highlighted the value of programmes that promote female leadership: “‘Be Like a Woman’ continually surprises with its energy, commitment, and ability to bring people together. It is rewarding to have reached the third edition and to keep growing. We will continue because this programme truly makes a difference.”

“It was inspiring, and here’s to many more walks,” said Tânia Saranga, President of New Faces New Voices. “The walk revealed our resilience and allowed us to be together in a relaxed environment, feeling the vibrant energy of the participants.”

The ‘Be Like a Woman’ programme is now in its third edition. Since its launch in 2023, it has impacted the personal and professional lives of dozens of Mozambican women, proving to be a transformative platform aimed at accelerating inclusion and diversity within leadership structures in Mozambique.

Source: BCI / Media Release