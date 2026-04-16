Mozambique strengthens economic cooperation with Germany

The Institute for Small and Medium Enterprises (IPEME) signed a letter of intent in Berlin, Germany, with the German Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (BVMW).

The agreement aims at future cooperation focused on business capacity-building, innovation, digitalisation, internationalisation, promotion of business missions, creation of business partnerships, and integration of small and medium enterprises into international value chains.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Fernando Rafael, during his participation in the Investment Conference, which concluded yesterday in Berlin, organised by the German Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Mozambique used the conference of the German Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, held on 14 and 15 April in Berlin, to present itself as a partner ready to transform dialogue into investment, investment into production, and production into development.

This was the message delivered by Fernando Rafael, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, during Mozambique’s participation in the event, as part of the mission carried out in Germany.

In his speech at the conference, the Minister summarised the country’s position in a direct statement: “Mozambique is not seeking fleeting capital; it seeks strategic partners,” stressing that the country wants investment in the real economy, job creation, technology transfer, and cooperation oriented towards concrete results.

In the same intervention, he highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, energy, housing, agro-processing, logistics, water, sanitation, water resources, digitalisation and certification of micro, small and medium enterprises, presenting Mozambique as a country with a strategic location, a growing market and political will to deepen economic relations with Germany.

One of the highlights of Mozambique’s presence in Berlin was the signing of a letter of intent between IPEME, IP, and the German Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (BVMW), in an event attended by the Minister, the Mozambican Ambassador to Germany, and the Mozambican delegation.

The agreement points towards future cooperation focused on business capacity-building, innovation, digitalisation, internationalisation, promotion of business missions, creation of business partnerships, and integration of SMEs into international value chains.

Mozambique’s participation in Berlin served to present investment opportunities, strengthen contacts with institutional and business partners, and consolidate understandings with potential for cooperation in strategic areas for the country’s development.

In his intervention, Rafael highlighted investment opportunities in Mozambique in infrastructure, energy, housing, agro-processing, logistics, water, sanitation, water resources, digitalisation and certification of micro, small and medium enterprises, presenting the country as having a strategic location, a growing market, and political will to deepen economic relations with Germany.



Source: Notícias / Ministério das Obras Públicas, Habitação e Recursos Hídricos-MOPHRH