Mozambique still owes €180M to 2024 state suppliers — FinMin

The Mozambican state still owes almost €180 million to suppliers from the 2024 financial year, with the Minister of Finance admitting this Thursday that there are other “potential debts” from purchases made without corresponding budget coverage.

Responding to questions from MPs on the 2024 General State Account (CGE), the Minister of Finance, Carla Loveira, said that unpaid debt to suppliers up to 31 December 2024 amounted to just over 30 billion meticais (€407 million), recorded as outstanding expenses.

The Minister of Finance stated that by the third quarter of this year, 17,295.3 million meticais (€235.8 million) had been paid, “leaving an outstanding balance of 13,217.0 million meticais [€179.5 million], whose payment is being made in line with the treasury plan”.

“Besides the above-mentioned debts recognised in E-Sistafe [State Financial Administration System], there is also a potential volume of other debts contracted by sectors without the corresponding budget coverage. For these cases, the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, is drawing up a strategy for their regularisation,” Carla Loveira told parliament.

To carry out this assessment, the Government will issue a circular to collect information on debts contracted between 2018 and 2025, followed by verification by the General Inspectorate of Finance, the definition of regularisation methods, the development of an implementation schedule, and the identification of the portion to be settled through the Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (PESOE) for 2026 and 2027, with the remainder to be securitised.

“However, it should be noted that, alongside the process of regularising the potential debt, strict measures will be introduced to prevent sectors from contracting expenses without budget coverage,” the Minister of Finance pledged.

On 03 November, Lusa reported that the Mozambican Government plans to regularise 1.5 billion meticais (€20.2 million) in debts owed to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and exempt from penalties those unable to pay contributions due to post-election unrest.

In the Government-approved Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (PRECE), recently made available by the Ministry of Finance, there is a specific section on “payment of state debt to suppliers”.

It includes “an estimated payment of 1.5 billion meticais to SMEs supplying goods and services to the state”, according to the document reviewed by Lusa at the time.

The Minister of Finance acknowledged on 29 October, in Maputo, the “difficulties associated with state debt to suppliers of goods and services”, but assured that the Government “remains committed to the gradual, responsible and transparent settlement of these obligations, ensuring predictability and confidence in relations with the private sector.”