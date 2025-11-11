Mozambique: State thanks Angola for 50% debt pardon

The president of Mozambique’s National Assembly thanked Angola this Monday in Luanda for cancelling 50% of Mozambique’s debt.

In a brief statement to the press following her meeting with the President of Angola, João Lourenço, Margarida Talapa conveyed, on behalf of Mozambique’s Head of State, Daniel Chapo, her gratitude for “the Angolan Government’s decision to cancel 50% of Mozambique’s debt” and voiced “the expectation that the Angolan Parliament will ratify the decision soon.”

Margarida Talapa conveyed greetings from the Mozambican President and people ahead of the celebrations marking Angola’s independence jubilee on Tuesday.