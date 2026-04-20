Mozambique: State dividend revenue falls 36.7% in 2025

Revenue earned by the Mozambican state from dividends fell by 36.7% in 2025, to 8,144 million meticais (€108 million), according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

According to provisional data on budget execution from January to December last year, 68% of those dividends were generated by Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), which operates, in Tete province in the centre of the country, one of the largest dams in Africa.

In 2024, total dividends paid by companies to the state accounted for 3.7% of total state revenue — approximately 12,871 million meticais (€170.6 million) — falling to 2.3% last year.

With a share of 12.3% of total dividends paid to the state in 2025, the National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH) follows, having paid 1,000 million meticais (€13.2 million), followed by the Mozambican Hydrocarbons Company and the Mozambique-Zimbabwe Pipeline Company (CMPMZ), each with 4.6%, corresponding to around 370 million meticais (€4.9 million).

HCB, majority-owned by the Mozambican state and in which the Portuguese company Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN) holds a 7.5% stake, also led in concessions, with payments of almost 2,291 million meticais (€31.1 million), equivalent to 48.9% of the total received by the Mozambican state in 2025.

The total amount paid from these concessions fell by 22.9% in 2025 compared with the previous year, to 3,882 million meticais (€51.5 million), according to Ministry of Finance data.

After HCB, the concession to the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) followed, with 609.1 million meticais (€8.1 million), in this case down 52.5% compared with the same period in 2024.

Source: Lusa