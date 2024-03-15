Mozambique: State collected 2 billion meticais from Kudumba since 2006 – Carta

Kudumba, the company responsible for non-intrusive inspection of all goods imported and exported through ports, airports and other national cross-border posts, has contributed approximately two billion meticais to state coffers since 2006.

The figure was revealed this Wednesday in the Assembly of the Republic by Minister of Economy and Finance, Ernesto Max Tonela, during the Government Information Session.

According to the minister, the company has, since the beginning of its operations, invested around US$82 million. Its concession ends in 2026.

Kudumba, it should be noted, is one of six concessionaires listed by the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) whose contribution to the state coffers the government must detail, at a time when the executive is unable to pay salaries to employees. The remaining companies are the Maputo Port Development Society (MPDC), MCNET, and companies responsible for marking fuel, goods and producing driving licenses.

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According to the Minister of Economy and Finance, MCNET, the concessionaire of the single electronic system for customs clearance [Janela Única Electrónica], has contributed around 4.5 billion meticais to the public treasury since it began operations in 2010.

With an investment of around US$30 million, the MCNET contract expires in 2025 and the government is already looking for new partners, having launched a public tender in June, 2022.

The state has collected almost 80 million meticais through fuel marking, an outsourced service located in the ports of Maputo, Beira, Nacala, Pemba and Quelimane, since the service was introduced in 2022. The concession is listed to end in 2025.

In turn, Mozambique Electronic Cargo Tracking Services (MECTS), which operates the tracking system for goods in transit, has contributed approximately 95 million meticais to the public treasury since 2019, a period in which it has already invested US$20 million.

Of the five concessionaires chosen by the Minister of Economy and Finance to detail their contribution to the state coffers, only the Maputo Port Development Society (MPDC) has managed to generate revenue in excess of 40 billion meticais.

According to Max Tonela, since 2000, the MPDC, which saw its contract extended for another 25 years, paid the state in taxes, fees and dividends the equivalent of US$690 million (43,182,557,820.64 meticais at current exchange rates). The company has already invested more than US$835 million, and increased the handling capacity of the Port of Maputo from five to 37 million tons per year.

In total, the five concessionaires paid the state more than 49.8 billion meticais.

Max Tonela reiterated to deputies that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) represent an innovative model of collaboration between the public and private sectors, aiming to provide quality public services, develop infrastructure and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

Source: Carta de Moçambique