Mozambique: State, Brazil boosting cooperation to support small businesses

The governments of Mozambique and Brazil are strengthening bilateral cooperation to bolster small businesses and stimulate entrepreneurship in both countries, the Mozambican ministry of the economy announced on Wednesday.

A delegation led by the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (IPEME) is in Brazil this week “to strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of small businesses and entrepreneurship,” according to a note from the ministry.

During the visit, which already included meetings at the headquarters of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) on Monday, experiences and good practices in public policies, business training, modernisation of the business environment and strengthening of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, “considered one of the main drivers of the Mozambican economy”, are being shared.

Décio Lima, president of Sebrae, emphasised in a meeting with his Mozambican counterpart the institutions’ commitment to structured technical cooperation, focused on results and aligned with the development priorities of both countries.

The meeting “is a direct result of the Joint Declaration signed in Maputo during President Lula’s visit to Mozambique,” said Lima.

“Today, small entrepreneurs can be major industrial players in their own environment and drive local growth, as we have seen here in Brazil. This is also important for stimulating specific economies in Mozambique,” added the president of Sebrae.

The Mozambican mission, led by the director-general of IPEME, Féliz Malate, is in Brazil until Friday and has on its agenda topics such as entrepreneurial cities, planning, management and intelligence in services, productive chains and support for rural producers, management of Sebrae System resources, implementation of the General Law for Support to Small Businesses, and the Pró-Catadores project.

On 12 January, Brazil expressed its intention to support Mozambique in accelerating its compliance with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, receiving a Mozambican delegation for this purpose to “strengthen institutional ties”.

According to information from the General Secretariat of the Brazilian Presidency, that country, through the National Commission for Sustainable Development Goals, will coordinate the first Brazil-Mozambique Dialogue to “accelerate compliance with the 2030 Agenda.”

Relations between Mozambique and Brazil are experiencing a period of rapid acceleration following the Brazilian President’s visit to Maputo on 23 and 24 November, during which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to relaunch relations with the African country by signing nine legal instruments in various areas.

The Brazilian President said in Maputo that the country is “back” in Africa, resuming its commitment to Mozambique in sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy and biofuels.

Source: Lusa