Mozambique: sport hunting boosts economy and community development

The Government of Mozambique reaffirmed on Friday (10) in Maputo its commitment to strengthening the wildlife economy during the 2026 Annual Sport Hunting Meeting, held under the theme: “Strengthening the Wildlife Economy through Innovation, Digitalisation and Sustainability for the Benefit of Local Communities”.

Representing the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, Permanent Secretary Acubar Batista highlighted the strategic role of hunting activities as an important driver of conservation and development.

“Sport hunting, when properly regulated and guided, is an effective instrument for reconciling biodiversity conservation with the socio-economic development of local communities,” he said.

The Government continues to focus on structural reforms, with an emphasis on modernising the legal framework, digitalising processes, strengthening transparency and increasing community involvement in the wildlife value chain.

In a context marked by challenges such as human–wildlife conflict and rural poverty, sport hunting is emerging as a lever for transformation, promoting resilience, food security and local development.

The ceremony also featured the recognition and awarding of Certificates of Honour to operators who stood out during the 2025 hunting season for their performance, good sustainable management practices and contribution to biodiversity conservation and community development.

Category of Best Hunting Concession – Concession 11

Category of Best Hunting Block – Block L8, operated by Kambako Safaris, in the Niassa Special Reserve

Category of Best Community Programme – Mozambique Safaris, in Bawa Block, in Tchuma Tchato, Tete Province

Category of Best Game Ranch – Sabié Game Park, in Maputo Province

Mozambique thus reaffirms the role of public–private partnerships in the conservation and valorisation of the national wildlife heritage and strengthens its ambition to position itself as an African benchmark in sustainable biodiversity management, with a focus on community well-being.

Source: Ministério da Agricultura, Ambiente e Pescas / Press Release